PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest that may be connected to an armed robbery that took place at a Parker’s Convenient Store in South Carolina.

The Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) says that they received a call about an armed robbery where an undetermined amount of cash was stolen from a Parker’s Convenient Store on July 31 at 3:19 a.m.

Police began investigating the incident alongside Parker’s Loss Prevention and found that the employee’s statement and additional evidence showed that the employee had also been involved with another subject to stage the robbery.

According to PRPD, David Barwick, 32 was arrested and charged with armed robbery. A person of interest, Michael Conn, 27, had been identified and is currently being sought for questioning related to the armed robbery as well.

Those with information related to the armed robbery or the whereabouts of Michal Conn are asked to call Det. Sgt John Hogue at 843-986-2233.