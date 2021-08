SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old Savannah woman.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says Gracilia Pacheco was last seen on Aug. 26 around 4 a.m. on Bedford Drive. SPD describes Pacheco as 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds with brown and gray hair.

SPD says Pacheco commonly wears a headband and walks with a limp. Police ask anyone with information to call 9-1-1.