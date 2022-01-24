Chatham County police, K9s search for missing 7-year-old boy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A search is underway for a missing 7-year-old boy last seen Monday night in the Georgetown area.

Gabriel Macharia’s last location was the River Walk Apartments off of King George Boulevard, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). He was seen there around 7:45 p.m.

Gabriel was wearing a blue bubble jacket, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes, police said.

CCPD said the county’s helicopter is assisting in the search, along with K9s from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who sees Gabriel or has information on his location is urged to call 911.