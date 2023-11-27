CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old man today who may have been involved in a shots fired incident at Westlake Apartments this morning.

Enigel Trappio, pictured above, is being sought for questioning by CCPD today. According to officials, a victim involved in the shooting was driving through a parking lot when they heard shots being fired nearby. The victim and the victim’s vehicle was not struck but the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after losing control of their car.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask that you contact CCPD or call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.