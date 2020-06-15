Police search for man accused of shooting wife in Liberty Co.

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) -Authorities in Liberty County search for a suspected gunman accused of shooting his wife and assaulting another woman.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Hinesville Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday night at the Victory Manor mobile home park in Liberty County.

Police say officers discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. Police say the woman’s husband was the alleged shooter. The husband is also accused of assaulting another woman who was in the residence with a small child.

Police say the husband fled the scene in a green colored Nissan Sentra before officers arrived.

He allegedly left the vehicle parked in front of a residence on the 600 block of Live Oak Church Road where authorities used a tracking dog in an attempt to locate him.

Officers continue to search for the suspect. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

If you have information in this investigation, you are asked to contact authorities.