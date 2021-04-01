Police search for crash driver, accused of pulling a weapon on woman

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville Police investigate after a driver fled a crash scene at a car wash Wednesday night. Police say the driver allegedly pulled a weapon on another driver moments before the crash.

According to Hinesville Police’s Sgt Donnie Nunnally a woman was traveling westbound on E.G. Miles Parkway around 11:00 p.m. The woman claims another driver tapped her bumper as she attempted to turn into a mobile park.

Sgt. Nunnally says after the woman stopped, the other driver allegedly exited his vehicle brandishing a weapon.

The woman drove off with the man in pursuit.  

The other driver lost control of his vehicle striking a fire hydrant and crashing his car at a car wash.  

Police say the man exited the vehicle and fled.  

 The woman was unharmed.

