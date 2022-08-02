COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in Colleton County today.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Shannon Kinard is wanted for a shooting that took place at 2:00 a.m. at Sure Shots Pool Hall last weekend. The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital but later died due to his injuries.

Police say that Kinard is about 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

The suspect’s last known location was in Walterboro, SC.