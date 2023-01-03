PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal.

The Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) said it charged Jeffery Gadson, 27 with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. PRPD also charged Neyauna Fields with accessory after the fact of a felony.

A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the shooting. According to PRPD, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and another driver got into a fight.

Police said the suspect fired at least one shot into the victim’s vehicle, which struck him in the side. He was able to drive himself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

It appears the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated incident, Port Royal Police said.

Police said the car used in the shooting was impounded on New Year’s Eve.

PRPD urges anyone with information on where the pair are to call Beaufort County Communications at 843-524-2777 or the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.