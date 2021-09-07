Police: SC homeowner says he shot man who tried to get in house

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a homeowner shot and killed a man who first refused to leave his front yard and then came back with what appeared to be a weapon in his pocket.

Investigators sat 23-year-old Daniel Matthew Pilgrim was killed in the Sunday night shooting in Spartanburg.

The homeowner told Spartanburg Police that Pilgrim was acting strangely in the front yard of the home and initially refused to leave when asked.

Investigators say Pilgrim left briefly, but returned with his hands in his pocket and what looked like a weapon. Police say the homeowner shot Pilgrim when he tried to get into his home.

Police and prosecutors are still investigating the shooting. No charges have been filed.