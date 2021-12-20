Police say woman stabbed boyfriend at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman stabbed her boyfriend at a Statesboro apartment complex on Dec. 15, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD).

SPD says the stabbing happened at the Hillcrest Apartments around 2 p.m. The 23-year-old man was stabbed in his back and transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was later released.

Police arrested 24-year-old Destiney McMillan shortly after arriving. McMillian was taken to the Bulloch County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.