Police say New Hampstead High School threat was a hoax, investigation continues

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a threat directed at New Hampstead High School posted on social media was a hoax.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Police Department identified the person behind the post on Tuesday. While police say the threat was ruled a hoax, it has dispatched extra security at the school.
SCCPSS says the school will operate on its regular schedule. No further details on the threat were released but SCCPSS says police continue to investigate.
This comes a week after a 15-year-old Michigan high school student opened fire on Nov. 30, killing 4 and wounding 6 others at Oxford High School near Detroit.
Read SCCPSS full statement below.
The SCCPSS Campus Police Department was notified this morning of a threat on social media directed toward New Hampstead High School. The matter is being fully investigated. The author of the post has been identified and the threat has been determined to be a hoax. However, in an abundance of caution, there is a heightened security presence at school today. New Hampstead High School remains on it’s regular operational schedule. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.SCCPSS