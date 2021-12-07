Police say New Hampstead High School threat was a hoax, investigation continues

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a threat directed at New Hampstead High School posted on social media was a hoax.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) Police Department identified the person behind the post on Tuesday. While police say the threat was ruled a hoax, it has dispatched extra security at the school.

SCCPSS says the school will operate on its regular schedule. No further details on the threat were released but SCCPSS says police continue to investigate.

This comes a week after a 15-year-old Michigan high school student opened fire on Nov. 30, killing 4 and wounding 6 others at Oxford High School near Detroit.

Read SCCPSS full statement below.