SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday night, police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a 56-year-old man was taken to Memorial Health with non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting. Police believe the man and another knew each other and had an ongoing feud.

SPD says the two both live or visit Frazier Homes often. No further details were released.