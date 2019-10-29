Glynn Co. Police say man lied about masked robber, shot himself in leg

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County Police say a man who claimed a masked man shot him in the leg and stole his money made up the incident and “accidentally shot himself.”

According to the police department, officers on Monday responded to a residence on US Highway 82 in reference to a robbery with a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, officers found Gatlin Hargett suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right leg. They “immediately placed a tourniquet around his leg to save Hargett,” police stated.

Hargett was taken to the emergency room for medical treatment.

During questioning, Hargett told officers that he woke up to his dogs barking, rolled over and saw a masked man standing in his bedroom. He said as he attempted to get up and reach for his gun, the masked man told him to sit down and shot him.

Hargett said he couldn’t see any details about the individual other than that he was wearing what appeared to be a ski mask. He also told police that there should be $700 on his dresser in a box, but officers found the box was empty.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, investigators were called in to work the case and found that “through ballistic information, and conflicting statements,” Hargett had shot himself accidentally.

“His story about a masked individual in his residence was found to be false,” the department stated. “Hargett was later arrested for unrelated charges, and is pending new charges for this incident including, but not limited to false report of a crime.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to Glynn County Police.