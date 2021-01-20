Police: Savannah woman struck, killed crossing Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah woman died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on Ogeechee Road, according to police.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a preliminary investigation revealed Mae Helen James was attempting to cross from north to south on the 4300 block of Ogeechee Road when she was struck by a Chevrolet Avalanche traveling eastbound. The driver has been identified as Adam Wickline, 47, of Richmond Hill.

SPD said 57-year-old James was not in a crosswalk at the time she was struck. She was taken to a hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit.

