GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager missing out of Garden City.

Virginia Juarez, 15, was last seen in the area of the Nassau Woods Mobile Home Community on Dean Forest Road, according to the Garden City Police Department.

Virgina is Hispanic, has black hair, stands 5-feet-5 and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.