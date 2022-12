FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — First responders are currently on the scene of a reported shooting on Fort Stewart.

Fort Stewart officials say emergency services are on location at a building in the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex for what has been described as a shooting.

A suspect has been taken into custody by law enforcement.

There is limited information at this time.

