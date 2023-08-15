Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center (provided by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police responded to the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center Monday night to diffuse a “disturbance” between juveniles.

According to the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, the incident happened around 9 p.m.

Officials say with the assistance of outside law enforcement, facility staff was able to restore order at the detention center quickly and all youth were safely returned to their rooms.

No one was injured during the incident.

The facility has returned to normal operations at this time.