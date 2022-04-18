GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to an active situation on Commerce Boulevard near Dean Forest Road Monday morning.

According to Garden City Police Chief Gilbert Ballard, officers responded to the scene this morning and a man barricaded in a truck fired shots at authorities and officers returned fire.

Officials say no one was badly injured, but the suspect is at the hospital.

SWAT was called in to assist and the GBI is also investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for updates.

