WATCH: Savannah Police rescue woman from burning car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police rescued a woman from a burning car following a single-car crash.

Seven officers were able to pull the unconscious 18-year-old woman out of the car as the hood was in flames. The crash occurred Monday night around 11:45 on Henry Street near Dieter Street, Police said.

The driver had escaped but the woman remained unresponsive in the front passenger seat, according to police. Police pulled the woman over the seat and out of the back door.

The driver, Jaydon Brown, 18, struck a light pole, a tree and then another tree head-on after he failed to maintain his lane. The car then spun into the middle of the roadway where it eventually came to a rest and caught fire. The driver and passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The seven officers were:

• Cpl. Jacob Davey

• Officer Timothy Valmont

• Officer Janson Neff

• Officer Molly Moran

• Officer Sydney Delince

• Officer Jason Zimmerman

• Officer Anthony Traniello

“I am so proud of these officers for their actions when responding to the scene last night,” Chief Roy Minter said. “They literally ran toward the flames and worked quickly as a team to not only remove the passenger from the car but get her to a safe location. Had they not acted as they did, the passenger in the car could have suffered more serious injuries or even lost her life.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fully engulfed car.