SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is on the scene at Otis J. Brock Elementary School where heavy police presence can be seen.

Detectives say they are conducting a death investigation at Abbott and Chester Streets.

This crime scene is focused on Willie Crawford Ross Park. The man’s body appears to be under a picnic pavilion here.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the adult male remain under investigation.

There is no indication there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story.