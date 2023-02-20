SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV News 3 is on the scene at Otis J. Brock Elementary School where heavy police presence can be seen.
Detectives say they are conducting a death investigation at Abbott and Chester Streets.
This crime scene is focused on Willie Crawford Ross Park. The man’s body appears to be under a picnic pavilion here.
The circumstances surrounding the death of the adult male remain under investigation.
There is no indication there is any threat to the public.
This is a developing story.