Police: Port Wentworth teen missing

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The search is underway for a missing Port Wentworth teenager.

Zikee Cooper, 16, has been missing since Thursday afternoon, according to the Port Wentworth Police Department.

Authorities say he is at a medical health risk and doesn’t have his medication with him.

Zikee is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and may have a mark under his right eye.

The teenager was last seen wearing a brown shirt and pants with blue shoes.

According to the police department, Zikee is known to frequent the Rice Creek area in Port Wentworth as well as the Savannah area.

If you see him, call 911.