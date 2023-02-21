SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to locate a man accused of stealing multiple bottles of perfume in a robbery by sudden snatch.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the CVS located at 5401 Abercorn St.

As the suspect was checking out with three bottles of perfume, he grabbed the bag and ran out of the store before the transaction was completed, SPD said.

He was seen leaving the store on a yellow electric scooter.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s to 30s with a medium build. He’s around 5-foot-7 and 175 lbs.

At the time of the incident, he had his hair styled in braids and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-6728.