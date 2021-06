SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager last seen Thursday evening in Savannah.

Ariana Hoover was last seen in the 12000 block of Canterbury Road, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The 14-year-old is 5-foot-1 and about 120 pounds.

SPD urges anyone who sees the teen to call 911.