GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man reported missing days ago in Glynn County was found dead in a field Saturday, according to police.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, 51-year-old Michael Dittman, of St. Simons Island, was reported missing by a family member on May 4. The family member claimed they had not been in contact with Dittman since May 1 and were concerned.

On May 6, GCPD detectives located Dittman deceased in an overgrown field off Bishop Street in unincorporated Glynn County.The next of kin has been notified.

GCPD Detectives conducted interviews following the discovery which led to the arrest of Donald

Lawrence, 36, and Alexander Heiman, 30. Both were charged with concealing the death of another person and are in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center.

Dittman’s remains are being transported to the GBI lab, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are forthcoming. Anyone with information is asked to contact Glynn County Police Detective Edgy at 912-554- 7807 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.