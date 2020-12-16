Police: Missing man last seen leaving Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a man last seen leaving Memorial Health Tuesday.
The hospital is located in Midtown on Waters Avenue.
John Milligan Sr., 72, went missing around 12:45 p.m., according to the Savannah Police Department.
He is described as 5’7” and 200 lbs. A clothing description was not provided.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
