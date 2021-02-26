Police: Man wanted in Port Wentworth after shooting himself

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department is looking for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection to an incident in January where he shot himself.

Details about the incident are limited, but according to police, Keith Binns Jr. is being sought for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and reckless conduct as a result.





Binns is described as a Black male, about 5 foot 11 inches and 144 pounds.

He is known to frequent the Georgetown area and may be walking with a limp.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.