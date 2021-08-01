Police: Man stabbed during fight in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed during a fight in Brunswick, according to police.

The man was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries, Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) said. The incident occurred on the 3800 block of Hardee Avenue.

GCPD said the suspect, Christian Molina-Lopez, 29, fled the sled. Police said he was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

No further details were released.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call Inv. Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557 or 912-554-7802, or the silent witness tip line at 912-264-1333.