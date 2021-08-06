Police: Man shot near MLK Jr. Blvd. barbershop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured in Savannah Friday.
According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the man was shot in the leg near a barbershop in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
He is being taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Further details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.