Police: Man shot near MLK Jr. Blvd. barbershop

Officers respond to shooting scene (WSAV’s Art Ottimo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured in Savannah Friday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the man was shot in the leg near a barbershop in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

He is being taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.

