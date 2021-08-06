Police: Man shot near MLK Jr. Blvd. barbershop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured in Savannah Friday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the man was shot in the leg near a barbershop in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

He is being taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Further details are limited at this time.