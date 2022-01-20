13-year-old injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a shooting in Savannah between teenagers left a 13-year-old injured Wednesday evening.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to a report of a shooting on Bridgestone Lane just before 5 p.m. On the scene, they located the 13-year-old boy with an injury to his leg area.

SPD detained two persons of interest on the scene, now identified as two boys, one age 15 and the other 16.

Authorities found guns on the teenagers and charged both with possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

The victim is expected to be OK.

SPD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident can call detectives at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story erroneously reported the victim was an adult.