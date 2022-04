SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday night, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD said the man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive.

SPD describes the suspect as a male in a silver 4-door sedan. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.