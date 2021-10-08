Police: Man shot at Savannah apartment complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Savannah apartment complex early Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the Colonial Village apartments on White Bluff Road.
According to the Savannah Police Department, a man was found suffering a gunshot wound on the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police added.
Witnesses on the scene said they heard several shots fired.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.