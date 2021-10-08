Police: Man shot at Savannah apartment complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place at a Savannah apartment complex early Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the Colonial Village apartments on White Bluff Road.

According to the Savannah Police Department, a man was found suffering a gunshot wound on the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police added.

Witnesses on the scene said they heard several shots fired.



