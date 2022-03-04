Editor’s note: The original version of this story on Feb. 28 reported the victim was a man, however, they were later confirmed to be a teen.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was shot dead in Savannah Monday afternoon, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The department released his identity Friday: 17-year-old George Williamson.

SPD said the shooting took place just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of McKenzie Place. The teen was taken to Memorial Hospital where he later died.

There is no word yet on any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime unit at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.

Since Sunday, six shootings have been reported in Savannah.

WSAV heard from Mayor Van Johnson this week about efforts to address gun violence in the Hostess City. He said a gun buyback program is underway and the city is looking into addressing gun violence as a public health crisis.