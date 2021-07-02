Police: Man seriously injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting with serious injuries in Savannah.

The incident took place near Rogers and Damon streets, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Late Friday afternoon, a man was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Candler with a gunshot wound. SPD says he’s since been taken to Memorial Health with apparent serious injuries.

Further details are limited at this time.