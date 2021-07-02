Police: Man seriously injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting with serious injuries in Savannah.
The incident took place near Rogers and Damon streets, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).
Late Friday afternoon, a man was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Candler with a gunshot wound. SPD says he’s since been taken to Memorial Health with apparent serious injuries.
Further details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.