SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 33rd Street.

Officials said the incident left a man with serious injuries Wednesday night.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Information about the crime can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.