Police: Man runs down brother-in-law after party fight

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia are looking for a man accused of using his truck to kill his brother-in-law after a Christmas party and a fight.

Gwinnett County police say they don’t know what started the fight Saturday morning between 34-year old Ernesto Pelayo, of Lilburn, and his sister’s husband, 41-year-old Juan Davila, of the Lawrenceville community.

Police say the fight started behind the house where the party was held and wound up in the street. Police say that about 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Pelayo got into his truck, ran it into Davila and drove off.

A call for comment to a possible business number for Pelayo was answered by a woman who hung up when a reporter identified herself.