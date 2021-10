BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot and killed on Lady’s Island Saturday afternoon, says the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said the man was found inside a home on Brickyard Point Road North. The man’s identity is being withheld until family members are informed.

BCSO says it found a person of interest on scene and there’s no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.