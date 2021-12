SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured Sunday afternoon on Duval Street, police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the shooting took place on the 1900 block of Duval Street around 6 p.m. The man was shot in his hand and was taken to the hospital.

No further details were released. SPD says it continues to investigate what led up to the shooting.