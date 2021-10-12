Police: Man injured in shooting at Savannah sports complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex, according to police.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the sports complex on Sallie Mood Drive, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) told WSAV.

The victim — identified only as an adult male at this time — suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details on the shooting are limited at this time.