Police: Man injured in shooting at Savannah sports complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting at the Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex, according to police.
A person of interest was taken into custody at the sports complex on Sallie Mood Drive, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) told WSAV.
The victim — identified only as an adult male at this time — suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details on the shooting are limited at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.