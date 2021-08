HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was found dead in Hilton Head Plantation road Saturday afternoon.

The man’s body was found on the side of Sagebrush Lane, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Police say there are no signs of foul play and no suspects wanted.

Police said residents can expect to see a high police presence in the area. The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were released.