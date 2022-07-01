SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man reportedly forcibly entered three homes in the Henderson Golf Community Friday morning.

The Chatham County Police Department is searching the area for the suspect, described as a 5-foot-10 white male with dark hair wearing khaki shorts, a blue shirt and a blue jacket.

“Please note that this is an active manhunt in the area,” a statement from the department read. “We want residents in the neighborhood and surrounding areas to be aware of the situation and to be alert.”

If you see the suspect, call 911.

