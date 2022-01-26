Police: Man buys drinks with stolen cards at Tybee bar before reporting theft

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a wallet, buying drinks at a Tybee Island bar and then reporting the stolen cards to police.

According to the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD), a man, now identified as Joshua Dailey, called police to report finding several credit and debit cards in a trash can outside of a business on Monday.

Officers were able to contact the owner of the cards and learned that the cards and an undisclosed amount of cash had been inside of the victim’s wallet which was stolen previously. The victim’s bank statements also showed that the cards had been used to make multiple purchases at a local bar, according to TIPD.

Police went to the bar to speak with employees and learned that a man had used the stolen cards and cash to buy drinks for other patrons and leave generous tips for the bartenders. TIPD determined the man was Dailey, who called police earlier to report finding the cards.

As if the incident wasn’t curious enough, police also learned that a plumber had unclogged a toilet at the bar that same morning. The obstruction turned out to be the victim’s stolen wallet.

After the unusual turn of events, TIPD secured warrants for Dailey and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on three counts of financial transaction card fraud and three counts of theft by deception.