Police: Man arrested after woman, girl found in burning car

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman and a girl found dead inside a burning car in Georgia has been arrested.

Douglasville police said the victims were found Sunday after police and Douglas County firefighters responded to a report about a vehicle fire discovered the car “fully engulfed in flames” behind a home in the city.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of the victims, but say the deaths were part of a domestic incident.

Police say a man wanted in their deaths was arrested a few hours later.

Police did not reveal his identity or his connection to the victims.