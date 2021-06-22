Police: Man approaching businesses selling false magazine ads

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking businesses to be aware of a man visiting businesses asking to sell magazine ads.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the man has been visiting businesses in civilian clothes telling them he is working with police to raise money for drug prevention programs.

Police urge businesses to turn the man away.

CCPD does not go door-to-door or call anyone to buy ads for a police publication.

Police ask anyone who is approached by the man to call CCPD’s non-emergency number at 912-652-6500.