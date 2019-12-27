Police make second arrest in death of Hinesville twins

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – Hinesville police charge a second person for the murder of twin three-year old girls.

Police arrested and charged Sam Edwards with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

Twins, Raelynn and Payton Keyes were discovered dead inside of a car at a home on the 200 block of Augusta Way in Hinesville on September 29th. Autopsies revealed the girls died of heatstroke.

photos provided by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

In October, police arrested Claudette Foster, the twin’s caretaker, on charges including two counts of Murder Second Degree and two counts of Cruelty to Children Second Degree.

Claudette Foster

Police say Edward’s is Foster’s fiance and was living at the home where the twins were discovered.

