Police make fourth arrest in killing of Bluffton 18-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department arrested and charged a fourth suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Trey Blackshear.

A 16-year-old male suspect was located by the US Marshals Task Force in Jacksonville, Florida Wednesday. Two Bluffton Police detectives extradited the juvenile from Jacksonville and moved him to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, South Carolina, where he will be held until his family court date.

Three others have already been arrested and charged in connection to Blackshear’s death. In late December, another 16-year-old was charged, and in January, 20-year-old Jaesean Redd and 19-year-old Kionna Ferguson were charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Blackshear was found shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton on Dec. 23. Video surveillance footage showed two males running from Blackshear’s car toward Buckwalter Place, where they got into a light-colored Sedan and drove away.

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of drug activity.

Blackshear’s murder is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line at 843-706-4560 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.