SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have made 26 arrests so far in the first of a series of targeted operations.

According to police, the Georgia State Patrol partnered with the Savannah Police Department to conduct a high visibility operation from Jul 29-30 with assistance from local, state, and federal partners.

The two-day operation resulted in 26 arrests, 168 citations, 41 warnings, and the recovery of three stolen vehicles, 1 gun, methamphetamine and marijuana. Of the arrests made, 13 were for DUI and 4 were for felonies. Other arrests spanned from misdemeanors to warrants.

“Our officers and Georgia State Patrol collaborated to put a laser focus on the factors that are leading to increased crime in our area,” Chief Lenny Gunther said of the operation. “We plan to continue to replicate and expand on the success of this operation in the future in order to continue to target activities and individuals who are involved in illegal and dangerous acts in our community. This focus will continue our crime reduction strategies, increase community partnerships in our neighborhoods and improve overall quality of life.”