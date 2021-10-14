Mail thefts continue in Chatham County; how to reduce your risk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are warning residents to stay vigilant as mail thefts continue in Chatham County, costing victims hundreds — and in some cases thousands — of dollars.

Last month, the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a warning about thieves stealing checks from residential mailboxes throughout the county. Victims were often left unaware of the crime until a utility company or other recipient told them a payment was missed, CCPD explained.

According to police, the thefts are still happening, scattered throughout unincorporated Chatham County. Thieves have been finding checks, altering them and either depositing or cashing them.

CCPD says these crimes can be easily prevented by using a secure, blue U.S. Postal Service collection box rather than a home mailbox to send checks.

“Senior citizens and the elderly frequently mail checks from home, so residents are being asked to share this warning with friends or relatives who may not have heard about it through the news media or social media,” the department added.

Anyone who thinks they have information about these crimes is asked to call Chatham County detectives at 912-651-4717.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here and tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.