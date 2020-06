ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – The Estill Police Department is looking for a missing 73-year-old man.

Thomas “Spool” Drayton was last seen in the area of 3rd Street West and Keene Avenue. No clothing description was given.

Drayton takes medication for Alzheimer’s disease, according to his family.

Anyone with information on Drayton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hampton County Dispatch at 803-943-9271.