SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen Sunday in Savannah.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taliyah Jones-Owens, 14, is asked to call 911.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the 14-year-old was last seen in the 1800 block of Ogeechee Road.

Taliyah is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 lbs. Police have released a recent photo of her.