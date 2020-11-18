Man indicted on felony murder charges in November 2019 shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Leopold Corona in Savannah in November 2019.

Marcus Speaks, 19, was indicted on two counts of Felony Murder and one count of each of the following:

Malice Murder

Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony

Aggravated Assault

Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Possession of Firearm By First Offender Probationer

On Nov. 21, 2019, police found Corona suffering from injuries at a home on Fairmont Avenue and Abercorn Street. He later died.

Authorities served a warrant for Speaks in May. He was already being held in the Chatham County Detention Center for unrelated charges.

Previous story, posted May 12, below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

